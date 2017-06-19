U.S. military under fire for gun safety breaches on Okinawa
A series of incidents - including the theft of an M16 in 2014 and numerous attempts to board civilian aircraft carrying live ammunition this year - have raised concerns the U.S. military on Okinawa is failing to securely manage its weapons in the prefecture. Documents obtained from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act reveal how a marine, believed to be a chief warrant officer three , stole an automatic rifle and bullets, barricaded himself within his home and threatened to kill himself and possibly a fellow service member.
