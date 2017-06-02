Two Kansas GOP House rivals take aim on Twitter like wielding handguns
Rep. John Whitmer pleaded with colleagues in the House to derail a bill exempting a group of Kansas public hospitals from a July 1 mandate to install airport-style security measures at entrances or welcome people carrying concealed firearms. The Wichita Republican bemoaned during a speech Thursday night on the House floor the use by centrist Republicans of a parliamentary procedure making it difficult for him to alter House Bill 2278.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|17 hr
|reamed
|74
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Fri
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC