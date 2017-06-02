Two Kansas GOP House rivals take aim on Twitter like wielding handguns

Rep. John Whitmer pleaded with colleagues in the House to derail a bill exempting a group of Kansas public hospitals from a July 1 mandate to install airport-style security measures at entrances or welcome people carrying concealed firearms. The Wichita Republican bemoaned during a speech Thursday night on the House floor the use by centrist Republicans of a parliamentary procedure making it difficult for him to alter House Bill 2278.

