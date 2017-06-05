Trump Doesn't Know Guns Are Heavily Regulated In The UK
Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! They used knives and a truck because they can't get guns so easily in England. There is never a debate about gun control in England, unless it is to make guns even harder to acquire.
