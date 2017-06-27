Travel ban, the value of art, new gun store in AL.com business news

Travel ban, the value of art, new gun...

Gov. Kay Ivey said this morning she is "disappointed" that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Alabama to California's travel ban list . Alabama is one of several states included in the travel ban, due to the state's adopting a law allowing adoption agencies in the state to follow faith-based policies, including the option to not place children with gay couples.

