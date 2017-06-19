These Teachers Are Learning Gun Skills To Protect Students, They Say
Will arming teachers make schools safer? While that debate continues across the country, this week more than a dozen school employees from around Colorado spent three days learning advanced gun skills at a shooting range outside of Denver. "I don't have any children of my own," says Kelly Blake, "so these students are my children."
