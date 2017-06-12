The Sky's Not Fallin'

The Sky's Not Fallin'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: American Handgunner

Variety is the spice of life and there's always more than one way to skin a skunk without getting sprayed. Just as there are many ways to get a bullet to do what we want it to, but with different powders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 6 hr jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... 23 hr Billyball 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Mon Jimaud 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC