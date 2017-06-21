The Philando Castile shooting: Why was it reasonable for the cop to be nervous but not for Castile to be? while the conduct of the victim is held to an oddly higher standard: "Oh, he should have known NOT to keep pulling out his wallet" Yanez, the cop, had police training and years of experience to guide him in a situation like that. Castile, the civilian, had nothing except his wits.

