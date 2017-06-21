The Philando Castile shooting: Why wa...

The Philando Castile shooting: Why was it reasonable for the cop to...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hot Air

The Philando Castile shooting: Why was it reasonable for the cop to be nervous but not for Castile to be? while the conduct of the victim is held to an oddly higher standard: "Oh, he should have known NOT to keep pulling out his wallet" Yanez, the cop, had police training and years of experience to guide him in a situation like that. Castile, the civilian, had nothing except his wits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 14 hr Daniel stollings 2
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Tue Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jun 15 FormerParatrooper 5
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC