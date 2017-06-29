The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See
There are 1 comment on the Crooks and Liars story from 4 hrs ago, titled The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See. In it, Crooks and Liars reports that:
Deray McKeeson said it best: "This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail."
Since: Mar 17
813
#1 33 min ago
Any reasonable person would not believe this ad is a call to violence. It does show scenes of the alt left ( or is this the mainstream left since I have been told the alt left does not exist ) who are rioting, assaulting and destroying. I watched the video a few times, first to listen to the words said, second to listen to the words and to see the scenes showed. Then I watched just the scenes to see how many minorities were represented in the scenes of violence.
I observed several scenes where it was obvious white persons committing the acts of violence and only one scene depicting a minority acting violently. The most prominent views of minorities were as the Police.
A call to white supremacist violence by showing a majority of whites committing violence and minorities as the protectors? I think maybe someone is projecting thier racism on the NRA.
