The media plays dishonest numbers game with guns
A brand new PEW Research Center survey last week shows that gun ownership by households is up to 42 percent - an increase of 5 percentage points in the past four years. In fact, the media goes out of its way to find polls claiming that Americans are turning away from guns.
