Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed Carry Case
This morning the United States Supreme Court rescheduled the Peruta case again, which could restore concealed carry in NJ if taken up. Second Amendment advocates are eagerly watching the courts to see what the court will do with this case, because if the court were to strike down California's concealed carry laws, New Jersey's would be on the chopping block as well.
