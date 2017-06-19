Study shows states with 'right-to-carry' laws are closely associated with higher rates of violence
In the aftermath of the shooting of a Congressman and four other individuals in Northern Virginia last week, during a practice session for a charity baseball game, the debate over whether easier access to guns makes a community safer or puts it more in jeopardy was renewed again. Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who was at the field when now-deceased James T. Hodgkinson opened up on players with a rifle, told reporters that an aide of his was in the parking lot behind the shooter when the attack took place.
