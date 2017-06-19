Study sees vast U.S. divide over guns...

Study sees vast U.S. divide over guns and tries to take stock

Star Tribune

In March, members of the gun owners civil rights alliance wearing maroon and members of a coalition of people against expanded gun rights, mostly wearing orange and red, sat in the Minnesota State Capitol during a committee hearing. Americans who own guns and those who don't have starkly differing views about weapons, their role in society and their relationship to crime - disagreements that help explain why the national debate over gun control seldom progresses.

Chicago, IL

