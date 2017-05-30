The Stone Mountain Machine Gun Shoot takes place at the Shooter's Gauntlet, a machine gun shooting range in Monroeton, PA. It is the second year for the annual event where Machine Gun enthusiasts from across the country gather to shoot unique weapons on the main machine gun range or try one of the other events like an assault course through the woods or a 1,100 yard rifle range or shooting upside-down or while descending a zip line.

