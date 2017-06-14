Steve Scalise Was Still Bleeding, And Liberals Were Calling For Gun Control
It didn't take long for liberal pundits to reignite the gun control debate after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staff at baseball practice Wednesday morning, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others. Prominent liberal pundits and journalists used the Twitter hashtag "Gun Control"to bash Republican opposition on gun control and to push for more gun regulations not long after news of the shooting broke.
