Some Improvement for Chicago Gun Owners
The mayor and other liberal politicians still hate the private ownership of guns, and all gun-owners, but things have improved, slightly, since 2013 when the rules I described were last in place: "Due to onerous rules that the City of Chicago imposed on gun-retailing within the City, there are currently no gun stores, so City residents must, at least for now, purchase guns outside City limits. However, the federal court struck-down these rules as a 'de-facto gun-ban,' which the Heller and McDonald decisions, along with the Illinois CCL Act, prohibit.
