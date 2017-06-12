Should people convicted of domestic violence lose the right to own guns?
There are 2 comments on the SILive.com story from Yesterday, titled Should people convicted of domestic violence lose the right to own guns?. In it, SILive.com reports that:
This 1992 photo shows James T. Hodgkinson, the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va. This 1992 photo shows James T. Hodgkinson, the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va.
#1 23 hrs ago
I thought under law, they did.
Since: Mar 17
770
#2 14 hrs ago
He was not convicted of domestic violence. He plead to lesser charges, as allowed by the St Clair County State's Attorney. If we are to debate something, the debate must start from fact, not fantasy.
The Lautenberg Amendment added those convicted of domestic violence to the list of ineligible persons under the GCA. Illinois does not allow those convicted of DV to hold a FOID.
The debate as framed in the article has nothing to do with this incident.
Did I mention this individual was not convicted of the charges against him of domestic violence and the St Clair County States Attorney allowed him to plead to lesser charges?
