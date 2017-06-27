Sheepdog Firearms: New gun store and ...

Sheepdog Firearms: New gun store and indoor shooting range opens in Trussville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Sheepdog Firearms LLC , a new gun store and indoor shooting range, has opened in Trussville, Alabama. The new facility, located at 5900 Deerfoot Pkwy, offers gun enthusiasts a place to shoot and train no matter what the weather is outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... 10 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 3
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first Jun 20 Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jun 15 FormerParatrooper 5
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC