Seattle Gun Tax Backfires As Gun-Related Deaths Double
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 22 hrs ago, titled Seattle Gun Tax Backfires As Gun-Related Deaths Double. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Seattle City Councilman Tim Burgess introduced a bill in 2015 to place a $25 tax on every firearm sold and a 5-cent tax on every ammunition round sold. Since the tax took effect, gun violence has risen and gun sales have decreased, leading to a much smaller payout than the city expected, Fox News Reports .
In case they want to have a government funded study to understand why the law was ineffective, I will do the study for half the cost.
Why did sales in Seattle decrease? Easy, people with the means went outside of Seattle to purchase firearms and ammunition. Check Puyallup, Tacoma, Kent, Issaquah, Bellevue and other surrounding areas to see what increases they may have experienced.
Next, the increase in violence. Seattle is a city where you have the extremes of the social ladder, from homeless to the ultra wealthy. And since about 2015 Seattle has been experiencing an increase in gang violence. This was already happening before the law was in effect. Taxing firearms and ammunition may only have increased the profits of the black market and the gangs that control it.
