There are on the The Daily Caller story from 22 hrs ago, titled Seattle Gun Tax Backfires As Gun-Related Deaths Double. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Seattle City Councilman Tim Burgess introduced a bill in 2015 to place a $25 tax on every firearm sold and a 5-cent tax on every ammunition round sold. Since the tax took effect, gun violence has risen and gun sales have decreased, leading to a much smaller payout than the city expected, Fox News Reports .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.