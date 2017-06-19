Seattle Gun Tax Another Gun Control Failure
Maybe Seattle City Councilman Tim Burgess thought of the adage that when you tax something you get less of it when in 2015 he sought to fight gun crime by introducing a bill placing a $25 tax on every gun sold and a 5-cent tax on every bullet sold. There is another adage he forgot, and a true one -- more guns mean less crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 21
|Daniel stollings
|2
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC