Right-wing media response to Virginia...

Right-wing media response to Virginia shooter strongly underscores their white supremacist values

19 hrs ago

The biggest fallout from last week's shooting of House Republicans at a baseball practice in Virginia that grievously injured Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, and three others, is not the infantile war of words from right-wingers blaming Democrats; it's from reactionary white men imposing their right to own and use guns on the rest of America. The Republican Party is the party of an aging, shrinking, white-dominated America.

Chicago, IL

