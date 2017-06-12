Rep. wants concealed carry reciprocit...

Rep. wants concealed carry reciprocity in D.C.

Following the shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice, a GOP congressman has introduced legislation aimed at allowing members of Congress - and others - to carry a firearm in the District of Columbia. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the legislation on Thursday - the day after a gunman shot four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, on a Virginia baseball field.

Chicago, IL

