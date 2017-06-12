Rep. wants concealed carry reciprocity in D.C.
Following the shooting at a congressional Republican baseball practice, a GOP congressman has introduced legislation aimed at allowing members of Congress - and others - to carry a firearm in the District of Columbia. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the legislation on Thursday - the day after a gunman shot four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, on a Virginia baseball field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|16 hr
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Thu
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 14
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC