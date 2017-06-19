Rep. Loudermilk (R-GA) Joins Armed American Radio Daily Defense
Rep. Loudermilk who was on the scene that day and thankfully uninjured was one of the first to make an immediate call for what appeared to be a special carve out for politicians to carry firearms while continuing to leave the rest of law-abiding America disarmed. In a statement he said: "I think we need to look at some kind of reciprocity for members here," Loudermilk said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Wed
|Daniel stollings
|2
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC