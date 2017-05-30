Proposal to allow concealed guns without permit in NC advances Read Story Matthew Burns, WRAL-NBC

Proposal to allow concealed guns with...

A House committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would eliminate North Carolina's requirement that people obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. House Bill 746 creates "parity" for people who are allowed to carry guns openly but suddenly find themselves on the wrong side of the law if they put on a jacket and cover up their holstered sidearms simply because they lack a concealed carry permit, said sponsor Rep. Chris Millis, R-Pender.

