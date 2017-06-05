Professor quits her job because she fears for her safety with guns on campus

A communications professor at Wichita State University says she is resigning because a law allowing concealed weapons on campus is "in opposition to the values of higher education." Deborah Ballard-Reisch, a tenured professor in WSU's Elliott School of Communication, submitted a letter to WSU president John Bardo this week saying she plans to retire July 1, the day the law is set to go into effect.

