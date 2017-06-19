NRATV calls London attack on Muslims a "maybe attack"

Hours after police called an attack on pedestrians outside a Finsbury Park mosque in north London an act of terrorism, the National Rifle Association's news outlet, NRATV, attempted to cast doubt on that determination. During the 10 am edition of his June 19 show, host Grant Stinchfield claimed that "something just seems odd" about the attack and referred to the violent incident as a "maybe attack."

