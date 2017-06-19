North Carolina: Are Republicans Working to Kill Constitutional Carry?

After pro-gun posturing by Republicans in the NC Senate, it turns out they may never have had any intention of voting with gun owners on HB746. Senate leadership insisted, as long as gun owners were patient, as long as we were quiet, and we minded our "Ps&Qs," we could count on the Senate to uphold their own Party platform, live up to campaign rhetoric, and push Constitutional Carry to the governor's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.