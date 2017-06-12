New York Oath Keepers - Third Annual ...

New York Oath Keepers - Third Annual Awards Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

By their individual actions, our award winners have lived up to their Oaths to protect and defend our Liberty, Freedoms and unalienable rights given to us by God, which are also enumerated in the U.S. Constitution. This is Our Time to Stand Up and be counted! This is Our Time to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and this is Our Time to acknowledge and honor the actions of those who are fighting the good fight to reclaim our precious Liberty in America, including New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... 3 hr Billyball 4
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 23 hr Jimaud 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC