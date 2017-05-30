There are on the Guns and Ammo story from Yesterday, titled New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision. In it, Guns and Ammo reports that:

For years, thermal imaging scopes were horrendously expensive and bulky devices whose capabilities were primarily enjoyed by professional guides and hog-control experts. But, as happens with almost any consumer electronic product, as technology has advanced, prices on thermal scopes have come down to the point that any really serious varmint hunter or hog shooter should be thinking about buying a thermal sight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Guns and Ammo.