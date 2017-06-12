New gun control action after congress...

New gun control action after congressional shooting? Don't bet on it

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Rep. Steve Scalise was shot June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia, a House colleague told CNN, in what sources are calling an apparent "deliberate attack." Bullet holes at the YMCA where a gunman opened fire during a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 10 hr FormerParatrooper 5
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Wed jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC