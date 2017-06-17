McAuliffe makes fool of himself with knee-jerk call for gun control
For a frightening instant, it sounded as if Barack Obama, through some twisted stroke of cosmic freakiness, were back in the saddle, but it was only Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe making a fool of himself - and, in emblematic Democratic fashion, crassly refusing to let a crisis go to waste. It should have come as no surprise.
