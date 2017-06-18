Mass shooters tend to be domestic abu...

Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first

There are 1 comment on the 24 Hours story from 20 hrs ago, titled Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first.

This handout booking photo obtained June 14, 2017 courtesy of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson. I don't know why James T. Hodgkinson opened fire last week at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

MichaelJ

Lorton, VA

#1 38 min ago
Ah, Facists and Nazis. Both are Socialist. I find it somewhat amusing that the political left (socialist) applies these to the political right (capitalist).

Fun Fact: "Nazi" is a contraction of "Nationalsozialist" - National Socialist. The NSDAP, loosely translated, is the National Socialist German Worker's Party.
Chicago, IL

