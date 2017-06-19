Manhattan prosecutor: Gun law reciprocity bill 'supported, I am sure, by ISIS'

New York County District Attorney Cy Vance in an interview aired Sunday blasted a GOP plan that would allow qualified owners to carry concealed handguns in other states that allow individuals to carry concealed firearms. Speaking to radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York, Vance argued that the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act introduced earlier this year would only put New York City at risk of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.