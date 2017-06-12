Man Fatally Shoots 9-Year-Old Daughte...

Man Fatally Shoots 9-Year-Old Daughter During Gun Safety Lesson: Cops

A 9-year-old girl in Hobart, IN was shot and killed on Saturday night when a gun her father was showing her accidentally went off. Now the girl's family, and those in the community that knew her, are mourning her tragic loss.

