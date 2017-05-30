Longmont moms start local movement against gun violence
A new local chapter of a national anti-gun violence organization has started in Longmont this year and will hold a picnic on Saturday. Moms Demand Action is a national organization that supports the Second Amendment but also "believe common-sense solutions can help decrease the escalating epidemic of gun violence," according to the organization's website.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|1 hr
|Ha-Ha
|73
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|12 hr
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
