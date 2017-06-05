Livonia PD teaches summer campers about gun safety
About three dozen kids are getting a taste of law enforcement life. The Livonia Police Department hosted its second annual Junior Police Program to teach kids about honesty, integrity, and respecting law enforcement, but Wednesday's focus was gun safety.
