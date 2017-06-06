Letter: Background checks, tests needed for gun ownership
If the government can stop or at least slow down the selling of guns to mentally unstable people, the number of mass shootings might quite possibly decrease drastically. And chances are that will increase understanding and positive views of people afflicted with mental illness.
