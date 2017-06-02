Kim Kardashian wants people to stop prioritizing guns over children's lives
"Is it more important to protect the second amendment than to protect our own children?" asks Kim Kardashian West in an open letter on her website . She's one of the celebrities working with Everytown for Gun Safety on National Gun Violence Awareness Day to call for stricter gun control.
