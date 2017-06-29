Judge blocks California's high-capaci...

Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazine ban

A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law set to take effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. The judge ruled that the ban approved by the Legislature last year takes away gun owners' Second Amendment rights and amounts to the government taking people's private property without compensation.

Chicago, IL

