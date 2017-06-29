Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazine ban
A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law set to take effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. The judge ruled that the ban approved by the Legislature last year takes away gun owners' Second Amendment rights and amounts to the government taking people's private property without compensation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazin...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Victory for Concealed Carry IS Coming, Patience...
|12 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|The NRA And The Worst Ad You May Ever See
|13 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Walmart Ammunition Policy in New York (May '13)
|13 hr
|LEO31
|8
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC