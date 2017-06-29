Judge blocks California's high-capaci...

Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazine ban

There are 2 comments on the The Progress story from 16 hrs ago, titled Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazine ban. In it, The Progress reports that:

A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
The Constitutional right to bear arms is about "maintaining a militia". Make no mistake, it is not about maintaining a state approved militia. It's long overdue for the state to seek public approval on a great many things.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Sounds to me like California should have thought twice before mincing around with their unconstitutional ban on commerce with states because of their policies on gays.

Chicago, IL

