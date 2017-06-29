There are on the The Progress story from 16 hrs ago, titled Judge blocks California's high-capacity magazine ban. In it, The Progress reports that:

A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.