I'm a member of Congress, and I'm goi...

I'm a member of Congress, and I'm going to start carrying a gun

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Wednesday morning turned tragic when a gunman opened fire at a practice in Alexandria, Virginia, for the annual congressional charity baseball event. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, two U.S. Capitol Police special agents, one staff member and one former staff member were wounded in a despicable attack that sent other members of Congress running for cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first 5 hr Jagermann 2
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... Jun 16 Red Crosse 3
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Jun 15 FormerParatrooper 5
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 14 jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC