If Rep. Mo Brooks and I agree on this...

If Rep. Mo Brooks and I agree on this, maybe stricter background checks is finally possible

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

On this, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and I agreed: we both wanted to know more about James T. Hodgkinson. We both wanted to know how he obtained the SKS 7.62 assault-style rifle he used to shoot five people near the end of practice for Congressional Republican baseball team early Wednesday morning, whether he was legally able to possess that weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ... 4 hr Red Crosse 3
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Thu FormerParatrooper 5
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Jun 14 jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC