Gun owners fear regulation from unlikely place: Hearing aids
"A proposal designed to make hearing aids more affordable has generated resistance from an unlikely quarter: a gun rights group. Gun Owners of America is organizing opposition against the bill, because it believes the measure would change the way certain hunting products are regulated.
