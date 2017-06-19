Gun groups weigh in on Sandy Hook gun...

Gun groups weigh in on Sandy Hook gun suit

There are 3 comments on the News Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gun groups weigh in on Sandy Hook gun suit. In it, News Times reports that:

A state police detective holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting. A state police detective holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 12 hrs ago
OMG!
What is that thing holding that sporting rifle?
Get Out

Morehead City, NC

#2 4 hrs ago
Should Remington or any gun manufacturer ever be found responsible their weapon was misused by the murdering coward who wasn’t the legal owner, it would open Pandora’s Box to frivolous lawsuits.
** Phone companies could be sued because someone using their mobile phone improperly while driving was killed in an accident.
** The car manufacturer could be sued because someone was killed driving their car while improperly using the phone.
payme

Corinth, MS

#3 2 hrs ago
Get Out wrote:
Should Remington or any gun manufacturer ever be found responsible their weapon was misused by the murdering coward who wasn’t the legal owner, it would open Pandora’s Box to frivolous lawsuits.
** Phone companies could be sued because someone using their mobile phone improperly while driving was killed in an accident.
** The car manufacturer could be sued because someone was killed driving their car while improperly using the phone.
Imagine knife companies, bat companies, rope companies, ect.
