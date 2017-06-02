Gun Group Opposes New Hearing Aid Pro...

Gun Group Opposes New Hearing Aid Proposal

The gun rights group Gun Owners of America has come out against a bill would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter rather than by prescription. The 1.5 million-member group voiced concerns over the bill's potential to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration governance over some aspects of hunting.

Chicago, IL

