Gun Group Opposes New Hearing Aid Proposal
The gun rights group Gun Owners of America has come out against a bill would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter rather than by prescription. The 1.5 million-member group voiced concerns over the bill's potential to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration governance over some aspects of hunting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Sat
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Fri
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC