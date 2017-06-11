Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images Opinion | Jordan KlepperBringing a stat to the gun debate
New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all Brian McDonald of Frankfort, Kentucky, writes a message on a makeshift memorial outside the Pulse nightclub one year after the massacre in Orlando. As an East Coast liberal, statistics are my catnip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 8
|payme
|2
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC