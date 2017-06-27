Gorsuch joins Thomas as Supreme Court...

Gorsuch joins Thomas as Supreme Court's new conservative anchor

In less than three months, President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, is already staking out ground on the court's far right, adding his voice to the biggest controversies including Trump's travel ban targeted at six Muslim-majority countries, gun control, religious rights and gay rights. Justice Neil Gorsuch didn't wait long to assert his place on the far right of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chicago, IL

