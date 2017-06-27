Gorsuch joins Thomas as Supreme Court's new conservative anchor
In less than three months, President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, is already staking out ground on the court's far right, adding his voice to the biggest controversies including Trump's travel ban targeted at six Muslim-majority countries, gun control, religious rights and gay rights. Justice Neil Gorsuch didn't wait long to assert his place on the far right of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|6 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Mass shooters tend to be domestic abusers first
|Jun 20
|Jagermann
|2
|GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should ...
|Jun 16
|Red Crosse
|3
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Jun 15
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
