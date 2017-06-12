GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should be armed

The Republican seeking to replace Mick Mulvaney in the U.S. House said Thursday that the shooting of a congressman during a recreational baseball practice is a prime example of why more people should carry guns. Ralph Norman, a former state lawmaker seeking to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said that more people would have been wounded or killed if officers providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise hadn't been armed when a man opened fire Wednesday morning at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia.

