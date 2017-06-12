GOP House hopeful says more in Congre...

GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should be armed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Republican seeking to replace Mick Mulvaney in the U.S. House said Thursday that the shooting of a congressman during a recreational baseball practice is a prime example of why more people should carry guns. Ralph Norman, a former state lawmaker seeking to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said that more people would have been wounded or killed if officers providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise hadn't been armed when a man opened fire Wednesday morning at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... 12 hr FormerParatrooper 5
News Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed... Wed jimwildrickjr 1
News 2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ... Jun 13 Billyball 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision Jun 2 OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC