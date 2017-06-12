GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should be armed
The Republican seeking to replace Mick Mulvaney in the U.S. House said Thursday that the shooting of a congressman during a recreational baseball practice is a prime example of why more people should carry guns. Ralph Norman, a former state lawmaker seeking to represent South Carolina's 5th District, said that more people would have been wounded or killed if officers providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise hadn't been armed when a man opened fire Wednesday morning at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|12 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC