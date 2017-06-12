GOP Congressman Wants Reps To Pack Heat, Town Halls Are Scary
Suddenly, the Republican party is very worried about protecting themselves from American citizens and the hundreds of millions of guns they own, who choose to adhere to Rand Paul's definition of the Second Amendment. . @Judgenap : Why do we have a Second Amendment? It's not to shoot deer.
