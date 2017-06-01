Gays Against Guns Fund Raising Show Announced
Queer gun control activists Gays Against Guns are producing a fundraiser with downtown burlesque, comedy, and musical performers at NYC's legendary Slipper Room on June 7, 2017, 8-9:30 PM to finance current and future actions and campaigns against the gun lobby, including GAG's work on Federal Concealed Carry Reciprocity and Gun Violence as a Public Health Crisis. GAG-STRAVAGANZA! takes place on June 7, 2017, 8-9:30 PM at The Slipper Room at 167 Orchard Street, NYC and features Scissor Sisters member Ana Matronic as emcee.
