Gays Against Guns Fund Raising Show A...

Gays Against Guns Fund Raising Show Announced

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Queer gun control activists Gays Against Guns are producing a fundraiser with downtown burlesque, comedy, and musical performers at NYC's legendary Slipper Room on June 7, 2017, 8-9:30 PM to finance current and future actions and campaigns against the gun lobby, including GAG's work on Federal Concealed Carry Reciprocity and Gun Violence as a Public Health Crisis. GAG-STRAVAGANZA! takes place on June 7, 2017, 8-9:30 PM at The Slipper Room at 167 Orchard Street, NYC and features Scissor Sisters member Ana Matronic as emcee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 1 hr Ha-Ha 73
News New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision 12 hr OwenJames 1
News Dem senator won't back concealed carry push May 27 USAUSAUSA 7
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 24 rationalchaos 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC