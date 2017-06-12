Gabby Giffords renews call for gun control after congressional baseball shooting
There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 8 hrs ago, titled Gabby Giffords renews call for gun control after congressional baseball shooting. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head six years ago, is calling on her former colleagues to pursue tighter restrictions on gun access in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. Giffords, a Democratic member of the House from 2007 to 2012, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post Thursday: "Congress did nothing when I was shot.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
|
Since: Mar 17
766
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Like the individual who shot you, this individual had issues that were known and no one intervened for the positive.
The moron yesterday had a history of domestic violence and substance abuse. His arrests resulted in plea bargains and no punishment for his actions. He had a active Illinois Firearm Owner's Card at the time of the shooting. A card that Illinois requires for you to possess or purchase a firearm or ammunition. He did not have convictions that revoked his card.
The State's Attorney allowed the plea bargains. Had he been convicted of his actual charges, he would not have been eligible to retain his FOID.
The blame is not on the firearm or availability, the blame lays in not honestly addressing the issues that provoke some to act in violence. Until you and the rest address those issues, your "solutions" will continue to fail.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|4 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|Supreme Court Continues to Reschedule Concealed...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|2nd Amendment: Good Enough for Kim Kardashian, ...
|Jun 13
|Billyball
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|New Thermal Scope Offers Amazing Night Vision
|Jun 2
|OwenJames
|1
|Dem senator won't back concealed carry push
|May 27
|USAUSAUSA
|7
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC