There are 1 comment on the Washington Examiner story from 8 hrs ago, titled Gabby Giffords renews call for gun control after congressional baseball shooting. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head six years ago, is calling on her former colleagues to pursue tighter restrictions on gun access in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. Giffords, a Democratic member of the House from 2007 to 2012, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post Thursday: "Congress did nothing when I was shot.

Like the individual who shot you, this individual had issues that were known and no one intervened for the positive.

The moron yesterday had a history of domestic violence and substance abuse. His arrests resulted in plea bargains and no punishment for his actions. He had a active Illinois Firearm Owner's Card at the time of the shooting. A card that Illinois requires for you to possess or purchase a firearm or ammunition. He did not have convictions that revoked his card.

The State's Attorney allowed the plea bargains. Had he been convicted of his actual charges, he would not have been eligible to retain his FOID.

The blame is not on the firearm or availability, the blame lays in not honestly addressing the issues that provoke some to act in violence. Until you and the rest address those issues, your "solutions" will continue to fail.

